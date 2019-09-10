White House adviser urges patience in US-China trade talks

White House adviser Peter Navarro on Tuesday called for investors, the public and others to be patient ahead of key U.S.-China trade negotiations planned for next month between top officials in Washington.

WASHINGTON: White House adviser Peter Navarro on Tuesday called for investors, the public and others to be patient ahead of key U.S.-China trade negotiations planned for next month between top officials in Washington.

"If we're going to get a great result, we really have to let the process take its course," Navarro said in an interview on CNBC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Republican U.S. President Donald Trump has spent more than two years seeking a trade deal with China after hammering Beijing on the campaign trail and promising sweeping changes. He has imposed stiff tariffs on Chinese imports that have roiled global markets as his administration pursues leverage in negotiations, prompting China to retaliate with its own duties.

Intellectual property protection, the forced transfer of U.S. technology to Chinese firms, American companies' access to China's markets and industrial subsidies are all key issues in the talks, which are set to resume in Washington in October with top officials after lower-level discussions in mid-September.

"In the meantime, we need to be patient with the China negotiations," Navarro told CNBC.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Advertisement