White House confirms US-China trade talks starting Thursday

WASHINGTON: Top US officials will welcome a high-ranking Chinese delegation starting Thursday (Oct 10) for the latest round of trade talks aimed at easing tensions between the world's two largest economies, the White House confirmed on Monday.

"The two sides will look to build on the deputy-level talks of the past weeks. Topics of discussion will include forced technology transfer, intellectual property rights, services, non-tariff barriers, agriculture, and enforcement," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump has waged a two-year effort to change China's trade, intellectual property and industrial policy practices, which he has long said are unfair and have cost millions of US jobs.

His administration is seeking stronger protections of US intellectual property, an end to forced transfers of American technology to Chinese firms, curbs to industrial subsidies and increased access to China's largely closed domestic markets.

In a trade war that has lasted 15 months, the United States and China have heaped hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs.