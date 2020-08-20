White House's Kudlow says Goodyear should change workplace speech policy

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday defended President Donald Trump's call for a boycott of Ohio-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co , saying the private company should change its workplace policy to allow political speech.

Larry Kudlow participates in coronavirus economic "relief update" virtual event at the White House in Washington

Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House, said Trump and his administration backed "freedom of speech."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

