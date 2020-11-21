White House's Kudlow says he does not think US economy is slowing down

The U.S. economy does not appear to be slowing down and a targeted coronavirus relief package is all that is warranted, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News on Friday.

"I do not think the economy is slowing down," Kudlow said.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)