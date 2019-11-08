White House says tariff could be removed if US-China trade deal reached

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai
Chinese and US flags flutter near The Bund, before the US trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China, Jul 30, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Aly Song)
WASHINGTON: Tariffs could be lifted amid the US-China trade deal if an agreement is reached, a White House spokeswoman said on Friday (Nov 8), citing optimism about a final pact but giving no further details.

"We're very optimistic for some kind of a deal, and I imagine if we reach one then some tariffs could be lifted," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox Business News in an interview, adding that she did not want to get ahead of negotiations.

