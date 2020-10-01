White House stimulus proposal goes over US$1.5 trillion with US$20 billion for airlines

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has proposed including a US$20 billion extension in aid for the battered airline industry in a new stimulus proposal to House Democrats worth more than US$1.5 trillion, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Wednesday (Sep 30).

"There's US$20 billion in the most recent proposal for the airlines that would give them a six month extension," Meadows told reporters aboard Air Force One, noting that the industry was in urgent need of support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

American Airlines and United Airlines, two of the largest US carriers, said they were beginning furloughs of more than 32,000 workers on Thursday as hopes faded for a last-minute bailout from Washington. US airlines have been pleading for another US$25 billion in payroll support to protect jobs for a further six months after the current package, which banned furloughs, expired at midnight EDT.

Coronavirus relief talks between the White House and House Democrats had stalled in large part over the price tag, with Democrats seeking US$2.2 trillion and the White House staying firm at US$1.5 trillion.

Meadows declined to provide the total value of the White House's latest proposal but said the figure is "certainly above the US$1.5 trillion that has been articulated to date".

"As you get above US$1.5 trillion, it gets extremely difficult to justify based on the facts," he cautioned, explicitly stating that US$2 trillion was too much. "If it starts with a 2, it's going to be a real problem," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on a flight to Washington from the swing state of Minnesota where US President Donald Trump had headlined a rally ahead of presidential elections in November, Meadows said he was hopeful talks will continue with Democrats on Thursday.

Meadows also told reporters that a stopgap spending Bill approved by the Republican-controlled Senate and the Democratically-led House to fund the government through Dec 11 had been received by the White House. Trump has signed the Bill.