White House, tech industry meet to discuss coronavirus response

WASHINGTON: White House officials met Wednesday with US technology industry officials to discuss tech-related response efforts to the coronavirus outbreak and ways for government to collaborate with the private sector.

US Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios discussed the planned release of a new database of full-text coronavirus-related scholarly literature and urged tech firms to use tools like "artificial intelligence, to help medical researchers glean scientific insights from this collection of articles," the White House said.

The companies taking part - either in person or by teleconference - included Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Cisco Systems, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google, IBM, Microsoft, Twitter and numerous US health and other federal agencies, the White House said.