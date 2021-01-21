In hidden message on White House website, Biden calls for coders

WASHINGTON: The recently updated website for President Joe Biden's White House carried an invitation for tech specialists savvy enough to find it.

Hidden in the HTML code on https://www.whitehouse.gov was an invitation to join the US Digital Service, a technology unit within the White House.

A screenshot obtained on Jan 20, 2021 shows HTML code on the White House website. (Photo: REUTERS)

"If you're reading this, we need your help building back better," the message said.

Former President Barack Obama launched the service in 2014 to recruit technologists to help revamp government services - for example by modernising Medicare's payment system or reforming hiring practices across government agencies.

Tech specialists join the Digital Service for typically one or two years.



