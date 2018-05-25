Why experts say we should welcome and not worry about the Robot Revolution

SINGAPORE: Not a day goes by without a new report about the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), and how it’s making inroads into the workplace.

Just this week, it was reported that that AI is transforming the legal sector by taking over mundane tasks such as data analysis and the sorting of documents.

It was also reported that Chinese internet censors are losing their jobs to computer systems, which are now able to figure out what constitutes objectionable content.



Despite these reports, experts on The ABF Podcast this week said there is nothing to fear for the foreseeable future.

Laurence Liew, Director of AI Industry Innovation at AI Singapore said: "When you get hired into a job, you have multiple tasks. You have creativity, your social intelligence, your EQ and so on. You have reasoning, which an AI system doesn’t have today and probably won’t have for at least 50, 60, 70 years.

"What will happen is AI will replace those that can be automated – the mundane tasks... What will happen to the censor? The censor will move on to higher value-added roles and he will monitor the AI systems that are doing the censorship. Maybe he will be the one saying 'yes' or 'no' – the approval process. There will be roles that will be replaced by AI. Those are the ones that are jobs that have a single task."

Chen Kin Siong, Co-Founder of cybersecurity start-up InsiderSecurity, agreed.

“If you look at the recent improvement in artificial intelligence, it’s really in a specific and narrow field such as image recognition, voice recognition and video recognition. So it’s not possible to replace your job unless you are hired for one role and one role only. And even with AI, it will complement our job because the accuracy is not great. It’s not a silver bullet.”

Shinjika Shukla, an Associate Director with professional recruitment consultancy Michael Page gave a reason to welcome artificial intelligence.

“A lot of people talk about work-life balance. If your repetitive mundane work can be taken care of by a bot, you’ve got more time to go back home. When we introduce these sorts of technologies in our jobs, it’s a great opportunity for people who are looking for challenges to upskill themselves and learn new technologies.



"A recent study said that there will be 500,000 jobs being created in the next 10 years with AI being introduced, versus the number of jobs being lost."



And even when those jobs disappear, new jobs will be created.



Laurence Liew said: "Throughout history, there have been jobs that have disappeared. These people are not going to go hungry. They just need to re-skill."



(To find out what kind of jobs are in demand and how to develop the necessary skills, listen to The ABF Podcast here.)

