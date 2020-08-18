WikiLeaks likely knew it helped Russian intelligence in 2016 - report

Business

WikiLeaks likely knew it helped Russian intelligence in 2016 - report

The WikiLeaks website played a key role in Russia's effort to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election in favor of now U.S. President Donald Trump and likely knew it was assisting Russian intelligence, a Senate intelligence committee report said on Tuesday.

The home page of the Wikileaks.org website is pictured on a computer in Hoboken, New Jersey
The home page of the Wikileaks.org website is pictured on a computer in Hoboken, New Jersey, November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn/Files

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: The WikiLeaks website played a key role in Russia's effort to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election in favor of now U.S. President Donald Trump and likely knew it was assisting Russian intelligence, a Senate intelligence committee report said on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark