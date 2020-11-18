Wirecard creditors claim at least 12.5 billion euros
MUNICH: Creditors to the collapsed German payments company Wirecard are making claims of at least 12.5 billion euros (US$14.85 billion), a German court said on Wednesday.
The claims to the Wirecard holding company were made at a meeting of creditors and the company's insolvency administrator in Munich.
