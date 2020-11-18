Wirecard creditors claim at least 12.5 billion euros

Creditors to the collapsed German payments company Wirecard are making claims of at least 12.5 billion euros (US$14.85 billion), a German court said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions is seen in Aschheim near Munich, Germany, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

The claims to the Wirecard holding company were made at a meeting of creditors and the company's insolvency administrator in Munich.

(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Source: Reuters

