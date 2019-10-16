Wirecard denies FT allegations, says paper's conclusions are incorrect

Business

Wirecard denies FT allegations, says paper's conclusions are incorrect

Germany's Wirecard on Wednesday denied allegations made by the Financial Times newspaper accusing the fintech company of inflating sales and profits through its accounting practices, saying the conclusions drawn by paper were not correct.

The headquarters of Wirecard AG is seen in Aschheim near Munich
The headquarters of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions is seen in Aschheim near Munich, Germany April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files

It said its auditor Ernst & Young confirmed that they had complied and would comply with all audit standards.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

