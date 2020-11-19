Wirecard ex-boss tells lawmakers' enquiry he won't answer questions

Wirecard ex-boss tells lawmakers' enquiry he won't answer questions

The former head of Wirecard, Markus Braun, on Thursday declined to answer questions from lawmakers investigating the payment firm's collapse, saying only that no public officials had behaved improperly and that he would cooperate with prosecutors.

Former Wirecard CEO testifies before German parliamentary committee in Berlin
Wirecard's former boss Markus Braun listens, ahead of testifying before a German parliamentary committee in Berlin, Germany, November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool?

