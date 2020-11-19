Wirecard ex-boss tells lawmakers' enquiry he won't answer questions

The former head of Wirecard, Markus Braun, on Thursday declined to answer questions from lawmakers investigating the payment firm's collapse, saying only that no public officials had behaved improperly and that he would cooperate with prosecutors.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer in Berlin; writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Alex Smith and Jason Neely)

