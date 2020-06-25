Wirecard files for insolvency

German payments company Wirecard said on Thursday it was filing to open insolvency proceedings after disclosing a US$2.1 billion financial hole in its accounts.

BERLIN: German payments company Wirecard said on Thursday it was filing to open insolvency proceedings after disclosing a US$2.1 billion financial hole in its accounts.

Shares were suspended before the announcement by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. They have lost more than 90per cent of their value since auditor EY refused to sign off on the 2019 accounts, leading to the resignation of long-time CEO Markus Braun.

