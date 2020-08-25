Wirecard lays off more than half of remaining staff in Germany

The collapsed payments company Wirecard has let go more than half of its remaining staff in Germany and terminated the contracts of its management board members, its insolvency administrator said on Tuesday.

FRANKFURT: The collapsed payments company Wirecard has let go more than half of its remaining staff in Germany and terminated the contracts of its management board members, its insolvency administrator said on Tuesday.

The company is laying off around 730 staff, while retaining 570 at its base in Aschheim, Germany.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker, Patricia Uhlig and Tom Sims; Editing by Madeline Chambers)