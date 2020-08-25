Wirecard lays off more than half of remaining staff in Germany

Wirecard lays off more than half of remaining staff in Germany

The collapsed payments company Wirecard has let go more than half of its remaining staff in Germany and terminated the contracts of its management board members, its insolvency administrator said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Wirecard AG is pictured at its headquarters in Aschheim
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions, is pictured at its headquarters in Aschheim, near Munich, Germany, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

The company is laying off around 730 staff, while retaining 570 at its base in Aschheim, Germany.

