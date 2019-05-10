Wirecard sees five-year profit potential of Softbank alliance at 209-273 million euros

Wirecard sees the total five-year profit potential from its alliance with Softbank Group Corp at between 209 million euros and 273 million euros (US$235-US$307 million), the German payments company said on Friday.

Wirecard struck the partnership last month with Softbank, to which it is issuing 900 million euros in convertible bonds, and provided a first estimate of the profit potential in an invite to its annual general meeting on June 18.

