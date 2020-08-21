Wirecard sells assets in Brazil, a first as collapsed company winds down

An agreement to sell some of Wirecard's operations in Brazil and Britain has been reached, while the sales process for other divisions of the German payments company is making progress, its insolvency administrator said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions, is pictured at its headquarters in Aschheim near Munich, Germany, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

The completion of the sale of Wirecard Brazil to a subsidiary of PagSeguro Digital marks the first asset sale of the Wirecard's global operations after the company collapsed amid an accounting scandal earlier this year.

