Wirecard signs cooperation agreement with Softbank's Brightstar

BERLIN: Wirecard has signed a memorandum of understanding with Softbank's Brightstar and anticipates "significant transaction volume" out of the deal, the German fintech announced on Monday (Sep 2).

Under the agreement, digital financial services via a Brightstar platform are expected to be handled by Wirecard as the preferred payment service provider, Wirecard said.

Both companies are proactively exploring opportunities for cooperation, it said.

The company said that its strategic partner Softbank introduced it to its US-based unit Brightstar, which provides wireless telecommunications solutions for logistical services and supply chain management.

"Together, we expect to bring a variety of new solutions to the mobile services market on a global scale and we anticipate significant transaction volume out of this deal," Wirecard said in a statement.

