Wirecard under criminal scrutiny by US authorities: WSJ

The U.S. Justice Department is examining whether German payment company Wirecard AG played a critical role in an alleged US$100 million bank-fraud conspiracy connected to an online marijuana marketplace, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions, is pictured at its headquarters in Aschheim, near Munich, Germany, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Two businessmen have already been charged in the alleged fraud, accused of conspiring with third-party payment processors and others to trick U.S. banks into approving credit-card payments for marijuana products, the report said, citing people familiar with the investigation. (https://on.wsj.com/38FTl6V)

A spokesman for the Justice Department declined to comment "at this time," while Wirecard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

