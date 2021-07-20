Wise revenue grows 43per cent in first quarter of fiscal year

Money transfer company Wise Plc on Tuesday said revenue reached 123.5 million pounds (US$168.66 million) in the first quarter of its financial year, up 43per cent from a year earlier.

Photo illustration of a Wise logo
A smartphone with the Wise logo is placed on a laptop in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The London-based firm processed 16.4 billion pounds in cross border payments, up 54per cent year on year, it said in its first trading update as a public company.

(US$1 = 0.7322 pounds)

(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Source: Reuters

