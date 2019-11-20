Without a China trade deal, the US will hike tariffs: Trump

Business

Without a China trade deal, the US will hike tariffs: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would raise tariffs on imports of Chinese goods if no trade deal is reached with Beijing to end a tit-for-tat trade war that has roiled markets and damaged growth worldwide.

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a Cabinet meeting inside the Cabinet Room of the White House in W
U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a Cabinet meeting inside the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
(Updated: )

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would raise tariffs on imports of Chinese goods if no trade deal is reached with Beijing to end a tit-for-tat trade war that has roiled markets and damaged growth worldwide.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump added that China is going to have to make a trade deal.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark