Without a China trade deal, the US will hike tariffs: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would raise tariffs on imports of Chinese goods if no trade deal is reached with Beijing to end a tit-for-tat trade war that has roiled markets and damaged growth worldwide.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would raise tariffs on imports of Chinese goods if no trade deal is reached with Beijing to end a tit-for-tat trade war that has roiled markets and damaged growth worldwide.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump added that China is going to have to make a trade deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)