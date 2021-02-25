Wix.com hits 200 million users, says will continue to invest

Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, said on Thursday it had reached 200 million users globally after adding by more than 31 million users in 2020.

The increase comes amid a surge in demand from companies wanting to create an online presence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The trend of businesses, brands and commerce moving online accelerated in 2020, and we believe this momentum will continue to 2021," said Nir Zohar, Wix's president.

The Israeli company said it will continue to invest across multiple areas of its business, including product development and infrastructure.

Last week, Wix said it expects to grow by one third in 2021. It also said it had planned US$60 million of investments this year, including adding more than 600 staff.

At the end of 2020, it had 196.7 million subscribers, 5.5 million of which were premium subscriptions.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)