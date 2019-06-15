Workers at VW's Tennessee plant vote against union representation

Workers at Volkswagen AG's assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, have voted against union representation, the German automaker and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Friday.

Workers voted 833 to 776 vote against being represented by the UAW, continuing the union's decades long run of failures to organize a foreign automaker's plant in the U.S. South.

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Sandra Maler)