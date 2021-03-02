Workhorse to meet USPS on Mar 3 to discuss unfavorable contract decision

Workhorse Group Inc will meet with U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday to get more information on a multibillion-dollar contract that the electric-vehicle maker lost to Oshkosh Defense for making postal delivery vehicles.

REUTERS: Workhorse Group will meet with US Postal Service on Wednesday (Mar 3) to get more information on a multibillion-dollar contract that the electric-vehicle maker lost to Oshkosh Defense for making postal delivery vehicles.

"We have requested pursuant to the publicly provided bid rules - bid process rules, additional information from the US postal service and have scheduled a face-to-face meeting with postal service on Mar 3," Workhorse Chief Executive Officer Duane Hughes said on a conference call with analysts on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Workhorse shares lost nearly half their value on Feb 23 after USPS said it would award Oshkosh Defense, a unit of Oshkosh, the 10-year contract.

The contract, which could be worth more than US$6 billion in total, allows for delivery of between 50,000 and 165,000 of vehicles over 10 years that will be a mix of combustion-powered and electric vehicles.

