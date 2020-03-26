World Bank finalising US$160b coronavirus relief package: Malpass

WASHINGTON: The World Bank's board is finalising a package of coronavirus relief valued at up to US$160 billion over the next 15 months, the development lender's president, David Malpass said on Thursday (Mar 26).

"The goals are to shorten the time to recovery; create conditions for growth; support small and medium enterprises; and help protect the poor and vulnerable," Malpass said in a statement issued after a G20 leaders call on Thursday.

He added that the health crisis hit close to home, as former World Bank US executive director Carole Brookins has died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

