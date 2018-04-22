World Bank says shareholders endorse capital increase

The World Bank said on Saturday its shareholders had endorsed a US$13 billion paid-in capital increase, a series of internal reforms and a set of policy measures to strengthen the international lender's capabilities.

The package agreed to consists of US$7.5 billion paid-in capital for the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and US$5.5 billion paid-in capital for the International Finance Corporation, through both general and selective capital increases, as well as a US$52.6 billion callable capital increase for IBRD, the World Bank said in a statement.

