World stocks rally starts slowing

LONDON: A global 2018 stock market rally showed signs of losing momentum on Monday (Jan 8) as New York and London stocks stalled, but Asia and eurozone markets managed to power on.

"US stocks are seeing some pressure in early action, on the heels of last week's rally to ring in the New Year, with a heavy dose of economic data and the unofficial start of earnings season expected later this week," said analysts at the Charles Schwab brokerage.

Earlier, Asian equities mostly advanced, with Hong Kong chalking up a blistering tenth day of gains.

The positivity spilled over into Europe with London scaling another record pinnacle at 7,733.39 points, before turning lower amid a UK government reshuffle.

But analysts were still optimistic overall for stock markets. "The broadly bullish trend remains intact," said IG analyst Chris Beauchamp.

Frankfurt and Paris maintained momentum as the weaker euro against the dollar boosted exporters.

'NORTHERLY BEARING'

Frankfurt sentiment was also bolstered by German Chancellor Angela Merkel opening a fresh round of negotiations with the aim of forming a government after last year's inconclusive general election.

"Equities are off their best levels but maintain a northerly bearing," said Mike van Dulken at Accendo Markets.

Wall Street was mildly lower approaching midday in New York, after the Dow Jones clocked up its third straight record Friday and the second close above the 25,000 landmark.

With the corporate earnings season about to begin, global equities continue to see in the new year on a positive note, with optimism boosted by a strong US economy - and solid prospects elsewhere.

There is "nothing to rattle investors at the moment", ETX Capital analyst Neil Wilson told AFP.

HONG KONG EXTENDS RUN

In Asia, Hong Kong rose 0.3 per cent to continue an impressive run of gains that have seen the Hang Seng Index rise more than five per cent to its highest level since late 2007.

Shanghai jumped 0.5 per cent while Tokyo was closed for a public holiday.

Seoul put on 0.6 per cent as officials from North and South Korea prepare to hold talks for the first time since 2015.



Key figures around 1640 GMT:

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 per cent at 7,696.51 points (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.4 per cent at 13,367.78 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.3 per cent at 5,487.42 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 per cent at 3,616.45

New York - DOW: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 25,265.61

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.3 per cent at 30,899.53 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 per cent at 3,409.48 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for public holiday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.1977 from US$1.2029 late on Friday

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.3570 from US$1.3566

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 113.05 yen from 113.06 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN four cents at US$67.58 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 13 cents at US$61.57