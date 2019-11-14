WPP says acquisitions back on agenda after Kantar sale

Advertising group WPP will consider making acquisitions to bolster its capabilities in faster growing segments such as technology and commerce after selling a majority stake in its research arm Kantar, Chief Executive Mark Read said on Thursday.

BARCELONA: Advertising group WPP will consider making acquisitions to bolster its capabilities in faster growing segments such as technology and commerce after selling a majority stake in its research arm Kantar, Chief Executive Mark Read said on Thursday.

"We have the ability to grow organically, there's also the opportunity to invest and acquire attractive businesses to reposition the portfolio," he told an audience of investors at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Now we have the Kantar situation nearly behind us, we can start to think more tactically - not go crazy - about how acquisitions can add to what we are doing in those areas."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Costas Pitas)