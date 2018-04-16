WPP shares fall 4 percent as founder Sorrell quits

Shares in WPP fell 4 percent at the open on Monday after Chief Executive and founder Martin Sorrell quit, leaving the group without a boss at a time of huge change in the industry.

LONDON: Shares in WPP fell 4 percent at the open on Monday after Chief Executive and founder Martin Sorrell quit, leaving the group without a boss at a time of huge change in the industry.

Shares in the group, which are already down 30 percent this year, were down 4 percent at 0703 GMT. Analysts and peers have speculated that the group of 200,000 people could be broken up without Sorrell at the helm.

