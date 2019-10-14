WTO authorizes US to target EU goods with tariffs over Airbus

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

GENEVA: The World Trade Organization (WTO) formally authorized the United States on Monday (Oct 14) to impose tariffs on up to US$7.5 billion of imports of EU goods after a decision earlier this month by a WTO arbitrator over subsidies to planemaker Airbus.

The WTO's dispute settlement body, made up of representatives from its 164 members, cleared Washington to take countermeasures against the European Union and Airbus-producing countries Britain, France, Germany and Spain.

The authorisation was a formality. It would only have been denied if all WTO members present voted against.

