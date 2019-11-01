WTO authorises Chinese tariffs on US$3.6 billion in US goods in anti-dumping tiff

GENEVA: A World Trade Organization arbitrator on Friday (Nov 1) authorised China to slap tariffs on US imports worth up to US$3.58 billion annually in a years-long dispute over US anti-dumping practices, a trade official said.

China had asked the WTO for permission to hit the US with more than US$7 billion in tariffs in the case.

The decision marks the first time the WTO has authorised China to impose tariffs in a trade dispute.