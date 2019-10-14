WTO clears US to target EU goods with tariffs over Airbus

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

GENEVA: The World Trade Organization (WTO) formally authorized the United States on Monday (Oct 14) to impose tariffs on up to US$7.5 billion of imports of EU goods after an arbitrator's decision over subsidies to planemaker Airbus .

The WTO's dispute settlement body, made up of representatives from its 164 members, cleared Washington to take countermeasures against the European Union and Airbus-producing countries Britain, France, Germany and Spain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The authorization was a formality after a WTO arbitrator awarded a record right to retaliate over illegal subsidies this month. It would only have been denied if all WTO members present voted against. The meeting lasted less than 20 minutes.

US trade ambassador Dennis Shea told the meeting that Washington still preferred a negotiated solution.

"But that can only happen if the EU genuinely terminates the benefits to Airbus from current subsidies and ensures that subsidies to Airbus cannot be revived under another name or another mechanism," he told the meeting.

The EU delegation told the meeting that it had "serious concerns" and that US tariff measures were short-sighted.



Advertisement