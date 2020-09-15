WTO finds that US tariffs on China breach global trade rules

The World Trade Organization ruled on Tuesday that additional tariffs imposed by the United States against China in 2018 were inconsistent with global trading rules.

A three-person panel ruled that Washington had not justified why the tariffs imposed after a Section 301 investigation against China were a justifiable exception to its obligations.

