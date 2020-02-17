WTO gives somber outlook for global trade, sees virus threat

Growth of global trade in goods is likely to remain weak in early 2020, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Monday, adding that the below-trend performance could be reduced even further by the new coronavirus.

The WTO said that, based on a decline of its trade outlook indicator, year-on-year merchandise trade growth may fall again in the first quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)