Toyota keeps China plant output stopped through Feb 16 as coronavirus hits supply, logistics

FILE PHOTO: 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva
FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo
TOKYO: Toyota on Friday (Feb 7) said production at all of its plants in China would remain suspended through Feb 16, joining a growing number of automakers facing output stoppages due to supply chain issues as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

The Japanese automaker, which operates 12 vehicle and vehicle components factories in China, said it would extend its production stoppage "after considering various factors, including guidelines from local and region governments, parts supply, and logistics."

The decision extends Toyota's initial plans to suspend operations through Sunday, and comes as the threat from the coronavirus crisis closes in on the global auto industry.

