Wuhan virus: Facebook asks employees to put off non-essential travel to China

SHANGHAI: Facebook has asked employees to suspend non-essential travel to mainland China to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a spokesperson said on Tuesday (Jan 28).

The company also told employees who had travelled to China to work from home.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken steps to protect the health and safety of our employees," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

China said on Tuesday that 106 people had died from the new coronavirus, up from the previous toll of 81.

The number of total confirmed cases in China rose to 4,515 as of Jan 27, the National Health Commission said in a statement, up from 2,835 reported a day earlier.

There were nearly 7,000 more cases suspected and awaiting confirmation, according to the commission.

The virus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has since been identified in more than a dozen other countries, including the first confirmed patients in Canada and Sri Lanka.

