Wynn ends deal talks with Crown Resorts

Casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd said on Tuesday it terminated takeover discussions with Australia's Crown Resorts.

"Following the premature disclosure of preliminary discussions, Wynn Resorts has terminated all discussions with Crown Resorts concerning any transaction," Wynn said.

Earlier in the day, Crown Resorts said Wynn made an AUS$10 billion (US$7.1 billion) takeover approach for the company.

Wynn's shares were last down 3.2 percent.

