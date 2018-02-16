Wynn Resorts says ex-CEO Steve Wynn not entitled to severance pay

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wynn Resorts Ltd said on Friday that former chief executive Steve Wynn was not entitled to severance payments or any other compensation.

Steve Wynn resigned as CEO of Wynn Resort earlier this month after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Steve Wynn's current healthcare coverage would be terminated at the end of this year, the casino company said in a regulatory filing.

