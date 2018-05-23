Wynn shareholders reject executive compensation plan

LAS VEGAS: Shareholders of casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd voted against the company's executive compensation plan at its annual meeting last week, Wynn said in a regulatory filing late on Tuesday (May 22).

The company's founder, Steve Wynn, resigned earlier this year after allegations of sexual misconduct and disposed his entire 11.8 per cent stake in the firm for US$2.1 billion.

Advertisement

Nearly 80 per cent of the company's shareholders voted against the compensation proposal.

Wynn Resorts could not be immediately reached for comment on the vote.

In a separate filing on Tuesday, Wynn said the compensation committee would comprise all three of its recently-appointed female board members.

The company had said the appointments, made last month, were intended to help "improve the workplace environment and further stabilise Wynn".



Advertisement