Xerox considers takeover offer for PC maker HP - WSJ

REUTERS: Xerox Holdings Corp is considering making a cash-and-stock offer for personal computer maker HP Inc at a premium to its market value of about US$27 billion (20.96 billion pounds), the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The U.S. printer maker's board discussed the possibility on Tuesday, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

There is no guarantee that Xerox will follow through with an offer or that one would succeed, it added.

Xerox has also received an informal funding commitment from a major bank, known as a "highly confident letter", WSJ said.

Both U.S.-based companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

On Monday, Xerox had said it will sell its 25per cent stake in Fuji Xerox, its joint venture with Fujifilm Holdings , for US$2.3 billion, after investor activism scuppered a deal involving the two companies.

Xerox had scrapped its US$6.1 billion deal to merge with Fujifilm last year after lobbying by two of its main investors, Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason.

HP has been struggling with its printer business segment recently. The company's segment revenue was down 5per cent on-year when it reported its third-quarter results in August.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)