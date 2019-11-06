Xerox considers takeover offer for PC maker HP: WSJ

Xerox Holdings Corp is considering making a cash-and-stock offer for personal computer maker HP Inc at a premium to its market value of about US$27 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Xerox Holdings Corp is considering making a cash-and-stock offer for personal computer maker HP Inc at a premium to its market value of about US$27 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Xerox's board discussed the possibility on Tuesday, the newspaper said https://www.wsj.com/articles/xerox-considers-takeover-offer-for-hp-11573012201?mod=breakingnews, citing people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is no guarantee that Xerox will follow through with an offer or that one would succeed, it added.

Norwalk, Connecticut-based Xerox has also received an informal funding commitment from a major bank, the Journal said.

HP does not comment on rumors or speculation, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

Xerox did not respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday, Xerox had said it will sell its 25per cent stake in Fuji Xerox, its joint venture with Fujifilm Holdings , for US$2.3 billion, after investor activism scuppered a deal involving the two companies.

Xerox had scrapped its US$6.1 billion deal to merge with Fujifilm last year after lobbying by two of its main investors, Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason.

HP has been struggling with its printer business segment recently, with the division's third-quarter revenue dropping 5per cent on-year.

In October, it had announced a plan to cut up to 9,000 jobs as part of a restructuring program aimed at cutting costs.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)