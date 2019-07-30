Xerox cuts full-year revenue forecast

Xerox Inc cut its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, citing organizational changes, primarily in North America.

The U.S. photocopier maker is streamlining its business and scaling up operations under a new management installed by activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason last year.

Xerox now expects revenue to fall 6per cent for 2019, compared with a 5per cent decline it had estimated earlier.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

