Xerox cuts full-year revenue forecast
REUTERS: Xerox Inc cut its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, citing organizational changes, primarily in North America.
The U.S. photocopier maker is streamlining its business and scaling up operations under a new management installed by activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason last year.
Xerox now expects revenue to fall 6per cent for 2019, compared with a 5per cent decline it had estimated earlier.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)