Xerox ending Fujifilm deal, settles with Icahn, Deason

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Xerox company is seen on building in Minsk
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Xerox company is seen on a building in Minsk, Belarus, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

NEW YORK: Xerox Corp said on Sunday it was ending its planned deal with Fujifilm Holdings Corp and had reached a settlement with investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason.

Xerox said the settlement agreement with Icahn and Deason resolved a pending proxy contest in connection with the company's 2018 annual meeting of shareholders. The company also appointed five new board members.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Source: Reuters

