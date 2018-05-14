Xerox ending Fujifilm deal, settles with Icahn, Deason

Xerox Corp said on Sunday it was ending its planned deal with Fujifilm Holdings Corp and had reached a settlement with investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason.

Xerox said the settlement agreement with Icahn and Deason resolved a pending proxy contest in connection with the company's 2018 annual meeting of shareholders. The company also appointed five new board members.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Peter Cooney)