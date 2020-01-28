Xerox fourth-quarter revenue falls

Xerox Holdings Corp , which is locked in a battle to take over HP Inc , posted a fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as more businesses digitized their paperwork, hurting demand for printers and photocopiers.

Total revenue fell to US$2.44 billion in the fourth quarter from US$2.50 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Xerox rose to US$818 million, or US$3.61 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31 from US$137 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

