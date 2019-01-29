Xerox quarterly profit beats on cost cuts

Xerox Corp reported a 7.8 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as businesses continue to cut back spending on printers and photocopiers.

REUTERS: Xerox Corp beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday (Jan 29) as it reined in costs, but its revenue dropped more than expected as businesses continue to cut spending on printers and photocopiers.

The company is streamlining its business and scaling operations under a new management backed by activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason while cutting costs to compete with smartphones which have reduced the need for printing.

Advertisement

Xerox had agreed to merge with its long-standing joint-venture with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp last year, but that deal was scrapped under pressure from investors Icahn and Deason, and control was handed over to a new management under Icahn-aide Visentin.

Net income attributable to Xerox was US$137 million, or 56 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec 31, compared to a loss of US$190 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 7.8 per cent to US$2.53 billion, missing estimates of US$2.56 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.14 per share beating estimates of US$1.04, helped by 5 per cent drop in total costs.

Advertisement