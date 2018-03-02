Xerox rebuffs Deason's board nomination plans

Xerox Corp said activist investor Darwin Deason does not have any right to nominate directors to the company's board outside of the nomination window, following his attempt to nominate a full slate of directors.

Deason had attempted to change the board following a lawsuit filed earlier this year as he and fellow shareholder Carl Icahn try to stop Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp from taking over Xerox in a US$6.1 billion deal.

The two investors, who control 15 percent of Xerox, argue the transaction dramatically undervalues the company and "disproportionately" favors Fuji.

Deason had said on Monday he has a right to nominate directors, despite missing a deadline, because the current board had made a series of significant decisions and disclosures to stockholders after the deadline.

A representative for Deason was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

