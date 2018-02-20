Xerox shareholders Icahn, Deason urge company to sell itself to rivals

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Xerox Corp shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason said on Tuesday the U.S. company should seek to sell itself to one of its rivals or a private equity firm.

Xerox could combine with a competitor that is actually willing to pay a significant premium, or Japan's Fujifilm Holdings themselves would step up and offer a full buy-out on fair terms, the shareholders wrote in an open letter. (http://bit.ly/2Hvx51N)

On Jan. 31, Fujifilm said it was set to take over Xerox in a US$6.1 billion deal and combine it into their existing joint venture, Fuji Xerox.

Xerox was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)