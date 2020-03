related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Xerox Holdings Corp said on Friday it would postpone a meeting with HP Inc shareholders amid the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

