Xiaomi, Great Wall Motor shares surge after report on electric vehicle plan

Shares in China's Xiaomi Corp jumped as much as 6.71per cent in early trade on Friday after Reuters exclusively reported the company's plan to make electric vehicles using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory.

Xiaomi logos are displayed during a news conference in Hong Kong
Xiaomi logos are seen during a news conference in Hong Kong, China June 23, 2018.  REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Great Wall's Hong Kong shares rose more than 8per cent and its Shanghai shares gained than more than 7per cent.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

